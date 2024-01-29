Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth are currently at HMNB Portsmouth after returning home from previous deployments before Christmas. Other vessels have been deployed globally in response to security concerns. Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond - which is currently in the Red Sea - was targeted for the second time by a drone operated by Houthi militants in Yemen over the weekend. Drone attacks on merchant ships have continued despite the deterrent of Operation Prosperity Guardian.

HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth are both currently in Portsmouth. Pictured is HMS Prince of Wales heading for her USA deployment. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said operational planning for both carriers is always undertaken and monitored alongside the force's partners. "At least one of our aircraft carriers is constantly held at high readiness to deploy along with the aircraft, personnel and supporting ships that it requires," she added. "Any decision as to whether to deploy the carriers will be made in conjunction with our allies and based on operational need.

"We continually engage Allies and partners on operational planning, including in the maritime, and it would be inappropriate to comment on specific operational plans.”

What will the UK's Carrier Strike Group be doing?

Defence secretary Grant Shapps confirmed last month that the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will visit Japan in 2025. As part of the Indo-Pacific deployment, an aircraft carrier - alongside her escorts and aircraft - will work with Japanese Self Defence Forces and other partners. Patrol vessels HMS Tamar and HMS Spey are currently deployed in the region.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was previously deployed to the Baltic as part of a Nato operation. Photo by Matt Clark

Speaking at the Yokosuka Naval Base, Mr Shapps said: "The strength and global reach of the UK’s Armed Forces should never be underestimated. The Carrier Strike Group 2025 is another tangible example of our ability to deploy globally. Such deployments send a strong deterrence message while presenting important opportunities for engagements with key partners.

"Japan is our closest security partner in Asia and the task group’s visit to the country will only serve to strengthen our military and diplomatic ties." HMS Prince of Wales is due to lead CSG25, but no precise details have been released.

Current situation in the Red Sea and Middle East

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East for various reasons. Three US troops were killed following a drone strike which hit an American military base in Jordan. President Joe Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for what were the first US fatalities after months of strikes against US forces since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said the Royal Navy is still a worldwide force after announcing the provisional plans for Carrier Strike Group 2025. Picture: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

The US in recent months has hit targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in response to attacks on its forces and to diminish the threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Militia leaders said they have been targeting merchant vessels bound for Israeli ports, but drones have also targeted Royal Navy vessels.

Britain has joined two strikes against the militants in Yemen, though they so far seem to have done little to deter Houthi action. A British-linked oil tanker went up in flames after a strike claimed by the Yemen-based group on Friday before a further attack on HMS Diamond was repelled. The Ministry of Defence earlier branded ongoing action by the Houthis as “intolerable and illegal” and said Britain and its allies “reserve the right to respond appropriately”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region. We absolutely condemn what has happened over the past couple of days. My thoughts are with all of those impacted, those who lost their lives, their families and those that are injured. We stand resolutely with our allies to bring stability and peace to the region."

What is the best way to see HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth?

