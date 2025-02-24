The Navy flagship left the city this morning waved off by well-wishers ahead of industrial action being planned by Serco employees who operate the tugs which are needed to escort the aircraft carrier into and out of the harbour.

As previously reported by The News, Unite members at Serco Marine have voted in favour of strike action over their concerns that the new contract will result in afloat services that are not fit for purpose.

HMS Prince of Wales will carry out training ahead of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group’s flagship 2025 Indo-Pacific deployment which will include a trip to Japan.

The group, comprised of an aircraft carrier, her escorts and her aircraft, will work alongside the Japanese Self Defence Forces and other partners to help defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “The Royal Navy’s Flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, left Portsmouth today for pre-deployment training and collecting stores.

“This is part of the ongoing preparation for the carrier strike group (CSG) deployment taking place later this year.”

HMS Prince of Wales took over as the flagship at the end of last year for the first time in her five-year Royal Navy career.

1 . HMS Prince of Wales HMS Prince of Wales sails past the Round Tower. Picture date: Monday February 24, 2025. Photo Ben Mitchell/PA Wire | PA Photo Sales

2 . HMS Prince of Wales HMS Prince of Wales sails from Portsmouth Naval Base for preparations before a planned deployment of a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region later this year. Picture date: Monday February 24, 2025. PA Photo. Photo: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire | PA Photo Sales

3 . HMS Prince of Wales Well-wishers wave off HMS Prince of Wales as it sails from Portsmouth Naval Base for preparations before a planned deployment of a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region later this year. Picture date: Monday February 24, 2025. Photo: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire | PA Photo Sales