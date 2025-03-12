An internet system launched by the wealthiest man in the world will be trial on the Royal Navy’s flagship.

The Starlink internet network system created by Elon Musk will be tested on HMS Prince of Wales. As reported in The Times, members of the ship’s company will be able to watch television and contact their loved ones by using the high-speed network.

This could be used during the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific region this Spring. A Navy source told the national publication that if the trial is successful, it could be rolled out across the fleet.

Elon Musk’s Starlink system is being trialled on HMS Prince of Wales, and it could be rolled out to the rest of the fleet if the tests are successful. | Mike Cooter (280924)

The source added that this could be a sign of deepening political ties between the UK and US. Secure communication systems on HMS Prince of Wales are currently operated by Airbus with its Skynet military satellites (these differ from Musk’s systems). The Times reports the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will soon decide whether to retain the British firm, or give the next contract to the American firm Lockheed Martin.

Concerns have been raised that Britain could become too reliant on the US if an American company becomes responsible for the MoD’s key military communications. The Times said this includes messages made to Trident nuclear submarines.

A potential £6bn contract for the next generation of Skynet satellite, called 6A, can be competed between Airbus and Lockheed Martin. The deal is for three more Skynet geostationary satellites.

What is Starlink?

A Royal Navy spokeswoman told The Times that Skylink trial is for non-operational wi-fi onboard. An MoD spokeswoman added procurement for future satellite systems remains ongoing, with contracts being awarded based on secure and sovereign capability.

Starlink satellites orbit the Earth at a lower altitude an other communication space systems. They cover a smaller area and need a ground terminal to continuously connect with the closest passing Starlink satellite. They are linked together using lasers, and as a result, sailors can access the internet on their devices.