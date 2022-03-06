Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales has left Portsmouth for Norway exercises - not to go to Ukraine
Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth early this morning.
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 9:47 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:03 am
Portsmouth Harbour was closed from 1.25am to 3.15am to allow the Queen Elizabeth-class ship to leave.
She left her berth at 2.25am, departing the harbour at around 3am, before passing Southsea and heading out to sea past the Nab tower to the east of the Isle of Wight.
She last returned to Portsmouth on February 4, and this time will be taking part in Exercise Cold Response with Nato allies, as she is now the Nato flagship.