Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales has left Portsmouth for Norway exercises - not to go to Ukraine

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth early this morning.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 9:47 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 8:03 am

Portsmouth Harbour was closed from 1.25am to 3.15am to allow the Queen Elizabeth-class ship to leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

She left her berth at 2.25am, departing the harbour at around 3am, before passing Southsea and heading out to sea past the Nab tower to the east of the Isle of Wight.

She last returned to Portsmouth on February 4, and this time will be taking part in Exercise Cold Response with Nato allies, as she is now the Nato flagship.

HMS Prince of Wales (nearest camera) and HMS Queen Elizabeth at Portsmouth naval base last month Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-18)
HMS Prince of WalesRoyal NavyNorwayPortsmouthUkraine