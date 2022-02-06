Bear Grylls takes the plunge with Royal Marines in freezing Norwegian ice drills

Pictured is Honorary Colonel Bear Grylls OBE conducting ice breaking drills with the Royal Marines at Skjold training area

The TV presenter dropped in to see the Commandos train last week and take on the infamous ice-breaking drill, which involves being plunged into freezing water to test reactions to cold shock.

Bear, who is an honorary colonel with the Marines, said: ‘It’s always inspiring to spend time with the Commandos – seeing them demonstrate their unique winter survival combat skill set in such challenging conditions is a reminder of what heroes they are.

‘For a young Marine the Arctic is such an amazing experience, and if they can operate here then they can operate anywhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured, a Royal Marine Commando on skies during the Cold Weather Winter Warfare Course at Malselv.

‘Even though the conditions are tough, the bootneck sense of humour is always so strong with smiles all round even after our ice drills all together.

‘For me it’s a humbling reminder of why the Royal Marines are so special.’

The Commandos are experts at operating in all extremes of environments, including the frozen mountains and fjords of the Arctic Circle – one of the harshest environments known to man where the sun doesn’t rise for two months of the year and temperatures can plummet below -35 degrees C.

Pictured are Commando Forces conducting Ice Breaking drills during their Cold Weather Survival Course (CWSC) near Skjold.

Every winter Royal Marines head to the high north for the cold weather warfare course, allowing them to train in surviving, moving and fighting across the rugged coasts and unforgiving mountains of northern Norway.

This year, Marines will spearhead the UK involvement in Exercise Cold Response, supported by a task group of Royal Navy ships and aircraft, including aircraft carrier and Nato command ship, HMS Prince of Wales.

The Norwegian-led exercise, in March and early April, involves troops, allied warships and aircraft from 28 nations working closely together as the powerful task force tests its ability to protect Norway from modern threats.

Before the icy combat of Cold Response, Commandos must take on the intensive course run by Royal Marines mountain leaders, the Arctic and mountain warfare specialists, who train troops in the valuable skills needed to fight and survive in the snow and ice.

Honorary Colonel Bear Grylls OBE visits around Skjold training area meeting ranks partaking in extreme cold weather training during Ex CETUS 22.

Those skills include emergency shelter building and jumping into freezing water – known as the ice-breaking drill – to test responses to cold shock.

Lance Corporal Jack Cooper of 40 Commando said: ‘This is my fourth Norway experience. Just surviving here presents unique challenges, but if you can operate here, you can operate anywhere.’

Marine Mark Clarke, who has been learning to build a range of shelters for Arctic survival, said: ‘Norway is an incredibly harsh environment, but with a few specialist skills and doing the basics well, sustaining and operating out here is a lot more manageable.’

Colour Sergeant Taylor, a Mountain Leader with 45 Commando, said: ‘In terms of the training benefit, we’re in a really good position. I’m expecting the companies to maximise their interaction with this demanding environment, so that they grow as an effective fighting force.’

Pictured are Commando Forces occupying snow holes on survival night during their Cold Weather Winter Warfare Course near Skjold.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.