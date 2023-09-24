Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £3.2bn carrier and her new crew have now put all that behind them, as the vessel has now reached the US Navy Base at Maryport, Florida. Navigators and meteorologists traversed the carrier through the autumn storms swirling up the Eastern Seaboard.

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales Replenish at Sea, taking on fuel from USNS Supply. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke/Royal Navy.

She will be ready to embark equipment, supplies and stores vital to supporting F-35 Lightning aircraft operations. The first stage of three trial periods involving crewed and uncrewed aircraft is due to start. US Lightnings will join the carrier when she leaves the base for a series of exhaustive trials, combining the carriers with stealth fighters.

The aim of these trials is to increase HMS Prince of Wales’ ability to carry out strike missions in ever-harsher weather conditions. Drone tests have already been carried out off the coast of Cornwall.

While sailing to America, sailors have used the ten-day period to train and hone skills, particularly on the flight deck. Exercises include firefighting and crash tests, refuelling and operating with Merlin and Wildcat helicopters.

Sea boat operations and quick draw self-defence exercises were also carried out. Refuelling exercises were undertaken with USNS Supply from US Military Sealift Command, which is the US Navy’s counterpart to the UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

HMS Prince of Wales (R09) of the Royal Navy, pulls into Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled port visit on September 20, 2023. Picture: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson.

More than 110,000 tonnes of military grey sailed side-by-side in synchronised harmony as the American oiler transferred fuel. The replenishment was done to hone the skills of the crew to top up the carrier’s tanks.

Alongside in Mayport, the carrier’s Commanding Officer Captain Richard Hewitt invited UK Consul General Rufus Drabble aboard as guest of honour for an official reception which concluded with a ceremonial Sunset.