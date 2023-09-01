The Royal Navy’s largest warship set off from Portsmouth today to embark on a training mission to the USA for three months. Crowds gathered at The Round Tower to see her depart at 1.25pm

The £3.2bn aircraft carrier made her triumphant return home on August 4 after months of repairs in Rosyth, Scotland. She is now setting off on her longest ever deployment. Commanding Officer Captain Richard Hewitt said: “We are all excited for the longest deployment of HMS Prince of Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View of HMS Prince of Wales from Round Tower, Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being the first to operate with this level of drones will be a huge achievement and keep us on the front foot as we prepare for the next major Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025.” The ship’s crew will be operating with drones, fifth-generation stealth fighters, MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft and helicopters during the mission.

F-35 Lightning stealth fighters will make landings on the 65,000 tonne vessel while she sails in a variety of conditions. The extensive series of trials will be conducted with UK-firm W Autonomous Systems – testing if drones can supply naval vessels while at sea.

These drones will be initially flying in up to 100kg of stores. When the crew reach the USA, the ship will embark the F-35B stealth fighters in a series of trials.

These planes have undergone rigorous tests in American and the UK, operating from the flight decks of both Queen Elizabeth-class carriers – as well as being deployed operationally. Advanced take-off and landing techniques will be tested in a bid to reduce the times of sorties, so the carrier can launch more strike missions at a faster rate.

HMS Prince of Wales setting off from Portsmouth (September 1). Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightning jets will also launch and land on HMS Prince of Wales in the heaviest sea states. Commander Martin Russell, who is in charge of the warship’s air group and flight deck operations, said: “My team are really excited to tackle the final phase of testing which will expand the F-35’s awesome capabilities even more – and to be the first to land and launch new types of drones on our deck.

SEE ALSO: HMS Prince of Wales leaves Firth of Forth

”The deck team are ready and raring to go.” After the F-35, short take off and landing drones will be tested. The Mojave drone can carry a 1,500lb payload of missiles, rockets or bombs – being specifically designed to land and take-off from short runways and flight decks.

Trials have been set up to see if they can be used on HMS Prince of Wales. The carrier’s stint Stateside will conclude by expanding the US Marine Corps’ unique tilt-rotor MV-22 Ospreys operating limits.

HMS Prince of Wales is finally on deployment after months of repairs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Ospreys are used to transport troops and kit into battle. All these tests are in preparation for a potential global deployment in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad