HMS Prince of Wales: Huge Royal Navy aircraft carrier returning home to Portsmouth today - when you can see her?

A Royal Navy aircraft carrier which has gone through months of repairs is finally returning home.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to sail into Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon. According to the the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the £3.2bn warship will be heading to the Princess Royal Jetty at 2.30pm.

She will be under a pilot and tug escort. It will be the first time that HMS Prince of Wales has been in Portsmouth this year. She limped to Rosyth, Scotland, from her home city in October after a severe mechanical fault.

The carrier broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August 2022 following a propeller shaft misalignment fault. Problems were also found with the portside shaft while she was in Rosyth drydock.

She left the drydock on July 22, and sailed away from the Firth of Forth and on to open water a few days later.

