HMS Prince of Wales: Huge Royal Navy aircraft carrier returning home to Portsmouth today - when you can see her?
HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to sail into Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon. According to the the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the £3.2bn warship will be heading to the Princess Royal Jetty at 2.30pm.
She will be under a pilot and tug escort. It will be the first time that HMS Prince of Wales has been in Portsmouth this year. She limped to Rosyth, Scotland, from her home city in October after a severe mechanical fault.
The carrier broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August 2022 following a propeller shaft misalignment fault. Problems were also found with the portside shaft while she was in Rosyth drydock.