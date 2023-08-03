Commodore Jo Adey has assumed command of the unit after the role was passed on from Commodore Mel Robinson on Saturday (July 29). The new leader takes control of the reserve arm which includes 3,270 men and women.

She said: “It’s a real honour to be returning to my roots, coming back as Commander of the Maritime Reserves, to work with the exceptional people who make up the Royal Naval Reserve and Royal Marines Reserve. I’m grateful to Commodore Mel for all the work she’s done to modernise the Maritime Reserves and I’m looking forward to continuing this progress and getting to know the organisation better over the coming weeks and months.”

Pictured: Commodore Jo Adey ADC RN takes command of the Maritime Reserves from Commodore Mel Robinson CBE RNR. Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker/Royal Navy.

Cdre Robinson took charge of the reserve arm of the Senior Service during the Covid-19 lockdown in February 2020 – where reservists were heavily engaged in supporting the government and civilian agencies. More than 900 Reservists offered their support, serving as medics, logisticians and liaison officers at home and around the world.

Following the global health crisis, Cdre Mel set about transforming the unit. She has overseen the modernisation of the organisation, which replacing structures and processes built around the Cold War.

A new regional training model, with a bigger training capacity due to new technology, was implemented. Reservists can access hands-on training at a much earlier stage in their career thanks to new fast boats in ‘waterfront hubs’ across the UK.

These advancements allows for reservists to slip seamlessly into the ship’s company of a warship at sea, such as Offshore Patrol Vessels, or with the Gibraltar Squadron. Cdre Mel, who has served in the navy as a regular and reserve for over 30 years, said: “I am extremely proud of what Maritime Reservists have achieved together over the past three years – against the backdrop of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced for a generation; a global pandemic, a demanding fiscal environment, conflict in Europe, the list goes on.

Cdre Jo Adey RN inspecting the Guard of Honour, formed of sailors from Royal Navy Reserve units. Picture: LPhot Belinda Alker/Royal Navy.

"Reservists met these challenges head on, whilst working with me to deliver a complex change programme on an unprecedented scale – and at pace. Serving as Commander of this exceptional part of the Royal Navy has been the highlight of my career, and I wish Commodore Adey, and her husband Richard, every success as she assumes the role of the next Commander of the Maritime Reserves.”

Cdre Mel, in the presence of her husband Guy – a Vice Admiral – and her two children Maisie and Max, handed over the ‘chains of office’ to Cdre Abey at the ceremony. Cdre Abey has served as a regular and reservist for over three decades.

She joined HMS Calliope in 1993 while studying at Newcastle University, being a full-time sailor since 2004. The Commodore was previously in charge of training at HMS Raleigh, where civilians were transformed into sailors.

Rear Admiral Jude Terry said the Maritime Reserves are going “from strength to strength”. She added: “The Maritime Reserves under Commodore Mel’s leadership have built a well-earned reputation for the assured delivery of capability to the Royal Navy.