The Royal Navy has signed a major security agreement ahead of an aircraft carrier being deployed next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales will be sent to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in early 2025, where the carrier will be involved in diplomatic and security exercises. The force signed an agreement with Global Fishing Watch yesterday (November 27) in a bid to tackle the global scourge of illegal fishing.

Partners will share information, data and technical advice on maritime activity in a bid to prevent illegal acts at sea, where fishing in certain areas is going unreported and unregulated. Catherine West, UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, said: “Effective fisheries management is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major Indo-Pacific agreement has been signed in the wake of HMS Prince of Wales being deployed to the region. | Royal Navy

“It protects ocean ecosystems, supporting vulnerable coastal communities, resilient global food supplies and regional prosperity. This partnership between the Royal Navy and Global Fishing Watch underscores the UK’s on-going commitment to security, prosperity and sustainable economic development in the Indo-Pacific.”

The Royal Navy Maritime Domain Awareness Programme (MDAP) and Global Fishing Watch will be working together to tackle illegal fishing. This follows an information sharing agreement already conducted between the UK Government, Global Fishing Watch and the Joint Analytical Cell (JAC). The government’s Integrated Security Fund (ISF) funded the project, based in the Philippines.

The United Nations estimates one in every five fish caught internationally originate from unreported or unregulated activity. HMS Tamar, a Portsmouth affiliated ship, has already carried out exercises to clamp down on the practice, working alongside New Zealand forces in the South Atlantic to protect Fiji.

Global Fishing Watch CEO Tony Long said: “Global Fishing Watch and the Royal Navy have agreed to share information, data, and technical expertise on what’s happening at sea. In doing this, we are advancing efforts to build a global maritime database that can improve the overall understanding of maritime domain awareness and enhance our collective ability to assess threats and identify risks, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. This increased awareness can help prevent and address potential incidents before they occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe open data and increased transparency hold the key to better ocean stewardship. By using Automatic Identification System (AIS), Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), satellite, and other data, we are increasing awareness of ocean activity, including identifying patterns of IUU fishing, through our online map. This is helping governments, businesses, and NGOs develop a fuller understanding of high-risk areas and tailor policies and regulations that support local economies, safeguard marine habitats, and combat IUU fishing for the good of all.”