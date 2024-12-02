The huge 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier arrived in the city on Sunday (December 1). She took over as flagship from her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, on Monday (December 2).

The HMS Prince of Wales was partly built at Birkenhead's Cammell Laird shipyard and so her return to the River Mersey is something of a homecoming. She last docked in Liverpool on February 28, 2020, and remained for one week. This was the last time she was open for public viewing.

The ship’s flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long - enough space for three football pitches, and she can embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters.

Berthed at Liverpool Cruise Terminal until December 9, HMS Prince of Wales will invite eager members of the public to come on board from 10:30 to 16:30 on December 7 and 8, however you will need to have booked tickets in advance and they are now sold out.

But, even if you didn’t manage to grab tickets, you will be able to admire the impressive warship from the city centre. with key vantage points across the waterfront. Full details of HMS Prince of Wales’ Liverpool itinerary are available here.

Take a look at the below fantastic pictures of HMS Prince of Wales arriving in Liverpool.

1 . HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool. | Ian Fairbrother Photo Sales

2 . HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool. | Ian Fairbrother Photo Sales

3 . HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool. | Ian Fairbrother Photo Sales