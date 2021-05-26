HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth to collect supplies following sea training

The 65,000 tonne Queen Elizabeth-class carrier arrived at her homeport at around midday after leaving the city at the end of April.

Once completing her logistical stop, the warship will return to sea to carry out further sea training.

She was recently pictured out at sea for the first time with her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, before the latter returned to Portsmouth ahead of her first operational deployment.

HMNB Portsmouth tweeted on Tuesday: ‘Around noon tomorrow we're expecting HMS Prince of Wales to return to base for a logistics stop, before heading back out again for a spell of carrier-focused sea training.’

HMS Prince of Wales’ confirmed its return with a tweet showcasing pictures of her arrival.

HMS Prince of Wales Returns to Portsmouth on 26 May 2021 Picture: Dave Taylor

Over the last three weeks the carrier has been carrying out aviation trails with the RAF and Commando Helicopter Force.

This has been her first trip out to sea since spring 2020 following a series of floods late last year.

