The Royal Navy have appointed a new Commanding Officer to take HMS Prince of Wales into future operations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Captain Will Blackett has taken the mantle from Captain Richard Hewitt OBE after the huge 65,000 tonne warship finished its deployment in the USA and returned to Portsmouth in December. Capt Hewitt hailed the ship’s crew as he was handed the honour.

"It is a huge privilege to assume Command of this incredible Ship and her fantastic crew,” Capt Blackett said. “They have achieved a huge amount in the last year and I look forward to continuing the building momentum towards high readiness and global operations.”

NOW READ: HMS Prince of Wales makes glorious return home to Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aircraft carrier’s crew was pushed to their limits throughout their most recent deployment. Pilots tested “fully-laden” F-35 fighters alongside their US counterparts and carried out operations with crewless aircraft for the first time.

Sailors visited Virginia, Florida, Washington and other destinations while carrying out these tasks. As previously reported in The News, Capt Hewitt said the crew achieved great successes following the ship’s history of mechanical setbacks – spending much of 2022 and 2023 in Scotland while repairs took place.