She broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August last year while on her way out of Portsmouth. The Royal Navy confirmed the £3.2bn aircraft carrier had suffered a malfunction in its starboard propeller, as the coupling which held it in place had broken.

At the time, she was due to join the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and United States Marine Corps to undertake training exercises in the Americas. HMS Prince of Wales was taken to Rosyth in Fife, Scotland – where she was built – for repairs in October. Vice Admiral Paul Marshall confirmed in a defence select committee meeting in February 2023 that a full investigation was under way to determine the exact cause behind the faults.

HMS Prince of Wales near Rosyth dock in Fife, Scotland, in October 2022. Picture: LISA FERGUSON

That non-statutory investigation has now concluded and only one factor was found for the cause of the physical defect – that the starboard shaft was misaligned from when the 65,000 tonne vessel was built. An urgent review of the recommendations from the investigation has been established, involving former members of the Aircraft Carrier Alliance and industrial partners to make sure the fault is not repeated.

The estimated cost of the repairs is expected to reach roughly £25m, according to the Royal Navy. Determining who is responsible for the cost has currently not been established.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We remain committed to ensuring HMS Prince of Wales commences her operational programme as planned, in autumn 2023, including operational flying training and trials.’ No delays have been caused to the Carrier Strike Programme due to HMS Prince of Wales’ repairs.

She has acted as the NATO command ship since entering service and was previously scheduled to receive upgrades for most of this year. The aircraft carrier has a history of problems dating back to 2019.