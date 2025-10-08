Historic bonds were strengthened after two huge aircraft carriers worked alongside each other during a “complex exercise”.

The Royal Navy flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, deployed with her Indian counterpart INS Vikrant during Exercise Konkan. This operation were one of the major highlights of Operation Highmast, an expansive eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

HMS Prince of Wales (left) forming up alongside INS Vikrant (front) during Exercise Konkan. The Carrier Strike Group is over halfway through the Operation Highmast deployment. | Royal Navy

These military drills are considered the curtain raiser for a high profile visit to India, with prime minister Keir Starmer planning to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), said: “Exercise Konkan showed the increasing strength of our partnership with the Indian Navy. Training together not only deepens our cooperation, but also reflects the UK’s enduring commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

What drills took place on Exercise Konkan?

This was the first time UK and Indian carrier groups deployed alongside each other. F-35 Lightning stealth fighters jousted in the skies of the Indian Ocean with Vikrant’s MiG 29K jets. They proceeded to line up for a flypast and a photoshoot. Konkan is a regular workout involving the two Commonwealth navies going back more than two decades.

The UK's Carrier Strike Group forms up with the Indian Navy and Japanese ship Akebono, (front row) HMS Prince of Wales and INS Vikrant are joined by INS Surat, INS Mormugao, HNoMS Roald Amundsen, HMS Richmond, INS Teg, INS Kolkata, INS Tabar, RFA Tidespring and INS Deepak. | Royal Navy

It’s occasionally held in UK waters when Indian ships visit, but it’s mostly conducted off the coast which gives the exercise its name. Both carrier strike groups worked side-by-side for four days. As well as fast-jet operations, the forces carried out a combined submarine hunt as an Indian Navy boat tried to evade detection from HMS Richmond, Merlin Mk2 helicopters, and P8 Neptune maritime patrol aircraft.

Lieutenant Iain Reid, a staff officer aboard HMS Prince of Wales, said: “Exercise Konkan was a valuable opportunity to operate with our Indian Navy partners. It’s been fantastic to work alongside my Indian opposite numbers to plan this complex exercise.”

What next for HMS Prince of Wales on Operation Highmast?

HMS Prince of Wales will spending several days in Goa, while HMS Richmond’s visit to Mumbai will coincide with the prime minister meeting. A band from India’s Western Naval District and Guard of Honour led by Lieutenant Harshvardhan Sharma, plus military leaders and VIPs from both countries were waiting for Richmond on the quayside. The frigate will host several military demonstrations.

Defence Attache Commodore Chris Saunders said: “It’s really great to welcome HMS Richmond to Mumbai at this auspicious moment in UK-Indian relations with our two nations’ Prime Ministers meeting in the city nearby. As a former executive officer of Richmond, the ship has treasured memories for me.”

The ships of the Carrier Strike Group are on the return leg of Operation Highmast, which has taken them as far east as Japan and Australia. Most recently, personnel were working off Malaysia and Singapore on a large-scale exercise to underline collective regional security in Southeast Asia.

Once the visit to India is completed, there will be a further workout for the UKCSG as it takes part in an aerial defence exercise with the Indian Air Force, allowing both the forces to test their offensive and defensive tactics.