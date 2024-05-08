Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales update as warship remains in Portsmouth with scaffolding on flight deck

The Royal Navy has confirmed the current status of HMS Prince of Wales while she currently sits in Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th May 2024, 13:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The £3.2bn aircraft carrier made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.

Crowds of people gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome HMS Prince of Wales home. Since then, the 65,000 tonne warship has been in the harbour during a maintenance period.

HMS Prince of Wales is currently undergoing a maintenance period following her deployment on Exercise Steadfast Defender. The Royal Navy has issued an update on her current status. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-14)HMS Prince of Wales is currently undergoing a maintenance period following her deployment on Exercise Steadfast Defender. The Royal Navy has issued an update on her current status. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-14)
HMS Prince of Wales is currently undergoing a maintenance period following her deployment on Exercise Steadfast Defender. The Royal Navy has issued an update on her current status. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-14)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have seen scaffolding on the flight deck as personnel carry out their work. A force spokeswoman said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments. The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued reliability.”

HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 for military exercises. She will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group and link up with several UK allies including Japan and the USA.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps previously said the deployment will send a “strong message to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order”. He added the world is “volatile” and peace should not be taken for granted.

Related topics:Royal NavyHMS Prince of WalesCarrier Strike GroupGrant ShappsNATOOld PortsmouthUSAJapan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.