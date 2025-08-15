The ship’s company of HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy flagship currently docked in Yokosuka Naval Base, conducted a remembrance service on the flight deck marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Victory Over Japan Day marks the surrender of Imperial Japan on August 15, 1945, which officially ended the Second World War. An emotional service was held by personnel who were paying their respects to those who served before them.

Commanding Officer Captain Blackett, along with Lieutenant Commander Ihara of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force and Lieutenant Commander Rogeness of the United States Navy, laid commemorative wreaths. A Royal Marines musician played the bagpipes during the ceremony. Military bagpipers at dawn on VJ Day performed at several landmarks across the UK, including the Cenotaph and Edinburgh Castle.

Defence secretary John Healey MP said: “The bravery and sacrifice of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces during the Second World War continue to inspire us today. The nation will come together on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day to thank those who served and remember those who died.

“Our UK Armed Forces today continue the legacy of the Greatest Generation – protecting the peace they secured through their courage and commitment across the world.”

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “The Armed Forces are proud to be at the heart of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this month. The service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation continues to inspire the men and women of today’s Armed Forces. The alliances and partnerships forged during the Second World War – in NATO, the Commonwealth and in the Far East – still keep us safe today.”

The national commemorative event was held at the National Memorial Arboretum, hosted by the Royal British Legion. A guard of honour was established by Royal Navy, Army and RAF personnel, with flypasts from the Red Arrows.

Gurkhas from the British Army’s Brigade of Gurkhas formed part of the guard of honour in recognition of the contribution of 120,000 Gurkha soldiers during the Second World War, particularly in Malaya, Burma and Singapore.

Their Majesties The King and Queen lead the national service of remembrance, with a national two-minute silence held at midday. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Eighty years since our victory in the Second World War, we pay our respects to the many who fought, were captured, and made the ultimate sacrifice in the Far East.

"Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today. We must honour that sacrifice with every new generation."

