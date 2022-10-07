HMS Prince of Wales

The sister ship to HMS Queen Elizabeth had been due to set sail this morning, but this was cancelled by the Royal Navy.

Now the King’s Harbour Master has relisted her sailing for 10.55pm this evening – although this is subject to change.

It was the second time her departure has been put on hold this week, with initial plans being for her to leave the naval base on Monday.

The news comes in the wake of the £3bn warship breaking down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August, with inspections finding that the starboard propeller had malfunctioned and a broken coupling.

A decision was taken for the warship to be taken to Rosyth in Scotland, so that she could undergo the crucial repairs from the comfort of a dry dock.