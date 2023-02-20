A fault with the propellor shafts on HMS Prince of Wales were discovered during sea trials in 2019, according to the Mail on Sunday. Issues were reportedly uncovered while the £3bn warship was being built in Rosyth, Scotland.

A steel coupling on the starboard propellor shaft fractured during the ship’s send off from Portsmouth in August – with the Nato flagship on its way to undertake training exercises with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and United States Marine Corps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: More faults found on HMS Prince of Wales

HMS Prince Of Wales preparing to enter Rosyth dock for repairs on October 11, 2022. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The vessel broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight. She remained on the south coast until October before being brought to Scotland.

In January, the Royal Navy confirmed the technical problems will keep the 65,000-tonne warship out of action until the Spring, while the issues are fixed. Engineers reportedly found ‘elementary misalignment’ mistakes on both the starboard and portside shafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sources told the Mail on Sunday that the problem was discovered while HMS Prince of Wales was being built in Rosyth, Fythe. It was decided the levels were within levels of ‘tolerance’.

Royal Navy sources said at the time when the sea trials were undertaken that the shafts were within tolerance and ‘no issues were identified’. A report into the faults with HMS Prince of Wales is due to be reported back to defence secretary Ben Wallace soon.

The bearings can be worn out due to misalignment, as it can cause the shaft to vibrate. Couplings on the shaft can break in extreme cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice Admiral Paul Marshall told a defence select committee meeting last month both the portside and starboard shafts are being repaired at the same time. He added HMS Prince of Wales will return to Portsmouth for a pre-planned maintenance period once the repairs are made.