Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an ‘emerging mechanical issue’ occurred.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.’

The vessel’s departure had earlier been delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.

HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth on Saturday Picture: @CNPics_

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Navy was not able to offer any further details or confirm if the earlier technical issue was related to the mechanical problem.

Pop favourites Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight deck to get a view of the festival.

The Nato flagship is sailing to undertake training exercises with the US Navy as well as the Royal Canadian Navy and United States Marine Corps.

The programme is expected to include exercises with the F-35B Lightning jets.

A Royal Navy spokesman said on Saturday: ‘HMS Prince of Wales will cross the Atlantic with her task group, ready to push the boundaries of un-crewed technology and the tactics used by the UK’s two new Queen Elizabeth-class carriers.

‘Along with notable port stops in New York, Halifax in Canada, and the Caribbean, the next three months will see the Prince of Wales task group work closely with US allies, operating F-35B jets and un-crewed systems which will define Royal Navy aviation of the future.

‘With fleet flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth also set to deploy to the Mediterranean and Baltic this autumn at the heart of a potent Royal Navy task group, it will mean both UK aircraft carriers will be operating F-35B jets thousands of miles apart.’