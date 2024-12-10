Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to make a glorious return to Portsmouth after Liverpool trip - full timings
The aircraft carrier, now the Royal Navy’s flagship was granted the Freedom of the City in Liverpool where the crew hosted more than 5,000 people during her eight-day stay in Merseyside.
She is now due back in her home port tomorrow morning (December 11), arriving at the NAB tower at 6.55am, before arriving at the Outer Spit Buoy at 7.45am - shortly after which she will be brought into Portsmouth Harbour accompanied by tug boats.
The 65,000 tonne carrier will be gearing up for her deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in the Spring of 2025 - where she will take charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group.
The weather tomorrow is expected to be cloudy with a moderate breeze.
Meanwhile a police investigation continues after a drone was confiscated after flying near the Royal Navy flagship during her Liverpool visit.
