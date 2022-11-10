HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Diamond to sail Portsmouth today - when they are leaving and where to watch
TWO Royal Navy warships are due to leave Portsmouth Harbour today.
According to the King’s Harbour Master, both HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Diamond will be setting sail this afternoon.
HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city at 1.25pm, with the £1bn guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond scheduled to leave four hours late at 5.25pm.
The nature of their departures is currently unknown – although The News has contacted the Royal Navy for information. It is also unknown whether or not the two departures are linked, or whether the ships are sailing for separate ventures.
All departures from Portsmouth Naval Base are subject to change, although sailing conditions appear to be good for today.
The best place to watch these warships depart from the city is often the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth, or along the Hotwalls.