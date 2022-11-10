According to the King’s Harbour Master, both HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Diamond will be setting sail this afternoon.

SEE ALSO: 17 great images of Royal Navy warships returning from the Falklands War in 1982

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the city at 1.25pm, with the £1bn guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond scheduled to leave four hours late at 5.25pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on Thursday, October 13. Picture: Sarah Standing (131022-1373)

The nature of their departures is currently unknown – although The News has contacted the Royal Navy for information. It is also unknown whether or not the two departures are linked, or whether the ships are sailing for separate ventures.

All departures from Portsmouth Naval Base are subject to change, although sailing conditions appear to be good for today.