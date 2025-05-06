Watch: HMS Queen Elizabeth carries out patriotic Gun Salute to mark King's coronation
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMs Queen Elizabeth carried out a Gun Salute today to mark the anniversary of the King’s coronation.
The ship, currently berthed on the Princess Royal Jetty conducted the Gun Salute from the flight deck at midday to celebrate the anniversary of King Charles III’s coronation which took place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see the Gun Salute take place
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.