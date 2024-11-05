WATCH: Spectacular drone footage of HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth for sea trials
HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 1.30pm, with residents gathering at The Round Tower to watch her depart. The 65,000 tonne warship is set to go on sea trials for roughly four weeks.
Her crew are expected to carry out various training drills over that period. She returned to Portsmouth from similar exercises on November 2, spending Halloween working alongside HMS St Albans during Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) drills. The crew were put through their paces on simulated warfighting exercises, as well as aviation tests.
As people watched the £3.2bn carrier leave the city yesterday, drone enthusiast IslandCity.Uk filmed her sailing with a pilot and tug assist.
