Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to leave Portsmouth after making an unexpected return.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 65,000 tonne warship returned to her home port on Sunday, arriving back early from her deployment in the Norwegian and North Seas with aircraft across her flight deck. She is leading the UK Carrier Strike Group, with sailors undertaking vigorous training exercises with allies from Nato and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) – as well as the RAF on strike missions.

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth early

According to the KHM shipping movements, the vessel is scheduled to leave the Princess Royal Jetty at 2.45pm. Rumours swirled across social media that the carrier had developed a mechanical fault to its lift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, October 31, after returning to Portsmouth early from her Autumn deployment. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has yet to be confirmed by the Royal Navy. As previously reported in The News, a spokesman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to port for a logistics stop and a short period of maintenance.”