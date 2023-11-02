News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

HMS Queen Elizabeth: Huge aircraft carrier scheduled to leave Portsmouth after unexpected return

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to leave Portsmouth after making an unexpected return.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 65,000 tonne warship returned to her home port on Sunday, arriving back early from her deployment in the Norwegian and North Seas with aircraft across her flight deck. She is leading the UK Carrier Strike Group, with sailors undertaking vigorous training exercises with allies from Nato and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) – as well as the RAF on strike missions.

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth early

According to the KHM shipping movements, the vessel is scheduled to leave the Princess Royal Jetty at 2.45pm. Rumours swirled across social media that the carrier had developed a mechanical fault to its lift.

HMS Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, October 31, after returning to Portsmouth early from her Autumn deployment. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.HMS Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, October 31, after returning to Portsmouth early from her Autumn deployment. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
HMS Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, October 31, after returning to Portsmouth early from her Autumn deployment. Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This has yet to be confirmed by the Royal Navy. As previously reported in The News, a spokesman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to port for a logistics stop and a short period of maintenance.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth initially left Portsmouth for the Autumn deployment on September 8.

Related topics:HMS Queen ElizabethPortsmouthRoyal NavyNATORAF