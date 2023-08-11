HMS Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III named new sponsor of Royal Navy flagship assuming role from late queen
His Majesty the King assumed the role of sponsoring HMS Queen Elizabeth today following the passing of his late mother on September 8, 2022. The Princess of Wales will also become the honorary head of naval aviation, taking on the role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.
These appointments came following a review of military titles by Buckingham Palace. First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said: “I am delighted with today’s announcements.
“I know the ship’s company of HMS Queen Elizabeth and all of the Fleet Air Arm are very much looking forward to engaging with their new sponsor and Commodore-in-Chief respectively. I am particularly pleased that with The King as her Sponsor, HMS Queen Elizabeth will continue to be ‘The Monarch’s Carrier’.”
King Charles will is also being appointed as Colonel-in-Chief for The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, The Royal Tank Regiment and The Royal Regiment of Scotland; Captain General of The Royal Artillery and The Honourable Artillery Company; Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham and Air Commodore-in-Chief of the RAF Regiment.
The monarch serves as Head of the Armed Forces – himself being a military veteran who has served in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. HMS Queen Elizabeth, based in Portsmouth, was formally named by Queen Elizabeth II in Rosyth, Scotland.
She attended the ship’s commissioning and famously paid the aircraft carrier a surprise visit before the vessel sailed on her maiden deployment in 2021. The ship’s sponsor is tasked with attending her milestone moments and other events.
They will be kept regularly informed of any actions and deeds by the ship via reports sent on behalf of the commanding officer. The role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm is similar, reaffirming the bond between the Royal Family and the Armed Forces.
The Princess of Wales will be the guest of honour at major ceremonial occasions and events, and will be kept abreast of developments and actions of the world of naval aviation. It is the second naval honour bestowed on the Princess of Wales, as she is also the sponsor of the Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow.