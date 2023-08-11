His Majesty the King assumed the role of sponsoring HMS Queen Elizabeth today following the passing of his late mother on September 8, 2022. The Princess of Wales will also become the honorary head of naval aviation, taking on the role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

These appointments came following a review of military titles by Buckingham Palace. First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said: “I am delighted with today’s announcements.

King Charles III has been named as the new sponsor for HMS Queen Elizabeth. Pictured is the monarch, then Prince of Wales, at the commissioning day of HMS Prince of Wales in 2019. Picture: Joe Cater/Royal Navy.

“I know the ship’s company of HMS Queen Elizabeth and all of the Fleet Air Arm are very much looking forward to engaging with their new sponsor and Commodore-in-Chief respectively. I am particularly pleased that with The King as her Sponsor, HMS Queen Elizabeth will continue to be ‘The Monarch’s Carrier’.”

King Charles will is also being appointed as Colonel-in-Chief for The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, The Royal Tank Regiment and The Royal Regiment of Scotland; Captain General of The Royal Artillery and The Honourable Artillery Company; Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham and Air Commodore-in-Chief of the RAF Regiment.

The monarch serves as Head of the Armed Forces – himself being a military veteran who has served in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. HMS Queen Elizabeth, based in Portsmouth, was formally named by Queen Elizabeth II in Rosyth, Scotland.

The Princess of Wales meets the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle in 2022. Picture: Cpl Tim Hammond/Royal Navy.

She attended the ship’s commissioning and famously paid the aircraft carrier a surprise visit before the vessel sailed on her maiden deployment in 2021. The ship’s sponsor is tasked with attending her milestone moments and other events.

They will be kept regularly informed of any actions and deeds by the ship via reports sent on behalf of the commanding officer. The role of Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm is similar, reaffirming the bond between the Royal Family and the Armed Forces.