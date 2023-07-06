Captain Will King OBE has officially taken the helm of HMS Queen Elizabeth in a time-honoured tradition. He is assuming command from Captain Ian Feasey in an important milestone for the flagship.

A ceremony was held yesterday at at Portsmouth Naval Base, with Capt Feasy handing over responsibilities to Capt King for the third time in his career. The former Commanding Officer will be taking on a new role at the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

NOW READ: Helicopters take flight from HMS Queen Elizabeth

Pictured: L-R Captain Feasey RN handing over Command to Captain King OBE RN. A ceremony was held at Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday (July 5). Picture: LPhot Chris Sellars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capt King expressed his gratitude to assume command of the largest and most powerful vessel in the Royal Navy fleet. He said: ‘I am truly honoured to take the helm of HMS Queen Elizabeth. I am committed to upholding the proud traditions and ensuring the operational readiness of our flagship.

‘I would also like to extend my appreciation to Captain Feasey for his outstanding leadership, and I wish him every success in his new role within the Ministry of Defence.’ Capt Feasy said he was honoured to take command of the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier as part of his service to the Royal Navy – while also thanking the crew for their efforts.

‘It has been a privilege to lead the exceptional crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth and contribute to the proud legacy of the Royal Navy,’ he said. ‘I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to the challenges ahead in my new role within the Ministry of Defence.’

SEE ALSO: HMS Trent preparing for Africa deployment

Pictured: Captain Feasey Speaking to the ship's company for the last time as their Commanding Officer. Picture: LPhot Chris Sellars.

Capt King is a Politics and International Relations graduate from the University of Southampton, while also having an MA in Defence Studies from Kings College London. He brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His previous appointments include navigating HMS Pembroke, and HMS Southampton, commanding HMS Trumpeter and HMS Penzance, and the role of future planning within the Carrier Strike Group Staff in 2016. While assuming command of HMS Montrose in March 202, he was awarded an OBE – before taking command of HMS Monmouth.

While aboard the type 23 frigate, they had the role of escorting HMS Queen Elizabeth on her maiden deployment to the USA.

Pictured: L-R Captain Feasey RN handing over Command to Captain King OBE RN. Picture: LPhot Chris Sellars.