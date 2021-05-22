Queen Elizabeth II talks to military personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

HMS Queen Elizabeth: Queen visits Portsmouth as flagship prepares for maiden deployment - in pictures

THE Queen has visited Portsmouth today ahead of navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth sailing tonight.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 4:08 pm

She is onboard the £3.1bn warship, now the flagship of the Royal Navy, before the vessel deploys to the Far East with the Carrier Strike Group this evening.

Here is the head of state’s visit in pictures.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

1. HM the Queen's helicopter on HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alison Treacher

HM the Queen's helicopter on HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alison Treacher

Photo: Alison Treacher

Buy photo

2. Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture date: Saturday May 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Carrier. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo

3. Queen Elizabeth II meeting personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture date: Saturday May 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Carrier. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II meeting personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo

4. Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture date: Saturday May 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Carrier. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4