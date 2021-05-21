How decades of work have led to HMS Queen Elizabeth and Carrier Strike Group's historic deployment - special e-mag

The Carrier Strike Group, with HMS Queen Elizabeth in the centre

Thousands of BAE Systems employees across the UK have worked on the development, production and integration of the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) aircraft carriers, Type 45 destroyers, Type 23 frigates, Astute submarines and F-35 fighter jets that make up the CSG.

They also design and manufacture the radars, combat systems, torpedoes and small boats that feature on those ships.

But the story doesn’t end there. They also deliver the most sophisticated training programmes in the world for the pilots and flight crews of the F-35s and the sailors on the ships.

They maintain and upgrade the ships of the CSG at Portsmouth Naval Base, the home of the Royal Navy, as well as on deployment around the globe; and develop next-generation capabilities such as Type 26 frigates, autonomous boats and autonomous underwater weapons systems.

As the CSG departs from Portsmouth on its deployment to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia, The News in association with BAE Systems has produced a special 16-page supplement to commemorate the occasion.

