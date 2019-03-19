ROYAL Navy sailors have donated £2000 to a charity in Fareham.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s wardroom have given the money to The Rainbow Centre.

The Fareham based charity helps children with cerebral palsy, their families and adults recovering from strokes or with MS/Parkinson’s.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official account tweeted: ‘Today the Wardroom presented a cheque for £2000 to their charity of the year @rainbowcharity.

‘While we may be a Global Ship, #charity begins at home and we support our local community as they support us.

‘Best wishes to you and all those you support for the future.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth is docked in Portsmouth. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

What is the plan for HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2019?

After spending time back at her home naval base in Portsmouth, she is due to sail up to the dry dockyard in Rosyth for her first set of major maintenance work.

The timeline for her departure from out city has not been confirmed but HMS Queen Elizabeth will spend six weeks in Scotland.

The Ministry of Defence also confirmed that the Queen Elizabeth-class carrier will return to the USA in 2019.

After HMS Queen Elizabeth teased Westlant19 on social media, The News contacted the MoD who confirmed that she will be returning to the USA this year for operational testing with F-35 jets, following on from the developmental tests conducted last year.

The defence secretary Gavin Williamson also announced plans for HMS Queen Elizabeth to be deployed to the Pacific, Middle East and Mediterranean on her first operational mission in 2021.

This proved controversial with Chancellor Philip Hammond's planned meeting with Chinese vice premier Hu Chunhua in Beijing being called off following the announcement.

While in other naval charity related news, a celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of The White Ensign Association will be held at the Portsmouth tidal basin between 7.40pm and 7.50pm tomorrow.

With a firework display scheduled to take place and will be visible in the skies above the city.