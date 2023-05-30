HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy flagship bids farewell to Scotland as she heads out for more training exercises
The Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier shared a video of its departure from the Clyde base, which stocks her ammunition supply, on her Twitter account and is now heading out to sea to carry out more training exercises ahead of her deployment this summer to the Mediterranean.
Her social media account said: 'With a heavy heart we say goodbye to Scotland after a short logistical stop. We’re looking forward to the second half of our training and preparing for our deployment. Farewell!’
She left her home port on the south coast earlier this month, watched by crowds who had gathered at Old Portsmouth.