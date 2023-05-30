The Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier shared a video of its departure from the Clyde base, which stocks her ammunition supply, on her Twitter account and is now heading out to sea to carry out more training exercises ahead of her deployment this summer to the Mediterranean.

Her social media account said: 'With a heavy heart we say goodbye to Scotland after a short logistical stop. We’re looking forward to the second half of our training and preparing for our deployment. Farewell!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She left her home port on the south coast earlier this month, watched by crowds who had gathered at Old Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad