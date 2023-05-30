News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy flagship bids farewell to Scotland as she heads out for more training exercises

The Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has said her farewells to Glenmallan in Scotland following a routine logistics visit.
By Kelly Brown
Published 30th May 2023, 20:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 20:03 BST

The Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier shared a video of its departure from the Clyde base, which stocks her ammunition supply, on her Twitter account and is now heading out to sea to carry out more training exercises ahead of her deployment this summer to the Mediterranean.

Her social media account said: 'With a heavy heart we say goodbye to Scotland after a short logistical stop. We’re looking forward to the second half of our training and preparing for our deployment. Farewell!’

She left her home port on the south coast earlier this month, watched by crowds who had gathered at Old Portsmouth.

ALSO READ: Every Royal Navy ship which calls Portsmouth her home

The Firth of Clyde is no stranger to the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth which has been to the serene waters of the loch, berthing at Glen Mallan ammunition jetty.The Firth of Clyde is no stranger to the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth which has been to the serene waters of the loch, berthing at Glen Mallan ammunition jetty.
