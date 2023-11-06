The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has resumed her deployment following an unexpected trip home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sailors are embarking back to the Norwegian and North Sea to work alongside Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies. A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed to resume her NATO tasking."

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth unexpectedly returns to Portsmouth

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier returned to Portsmouth on the night of October 29, with her F-35 jet fighters across her flight deck. It was planned that she would stay off the coasts of Norway and Sweden to maintain strike missions with their aircraft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F35b jets line the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth, as the Royal Navy aircraft carrier leaves Portsmouth Harbour on November 3. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad