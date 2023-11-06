News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy warship resumes Autumn deployment with Nato allies after Portsmouth visit

The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has resumed her deployment following an unexpected trip home.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
Sailors are embarking back to the Norwegian and North Sea to work alongside Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies. A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed to resume her NATO tasking."

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier returned to Portsmouth on the night of October 29, with her F-35 jet fighters across her flight deck. It was planned that she would stay off the coasts of Norway and Sweden to maintain strike missions with their aircraft.

Rumours swirled on social media that one of the lifts had developed a fault, but a Royal Navy spokesman previously said it was for a “logistics stop” and a “short period of maintenance”. HMS Queen Elizabeth’s X account showed sailors launching flares yesterday, to showcase their Defensive Aid Suite.

They also resumed tasks with aircraft and submarines.

