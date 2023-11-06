HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy warship resumes Autumn deployment with Nato allies after Portsmouth visit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sailors are embarking back to the Norwegian and North Sea to work alongside Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies. A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed to resume her NATO tasking."
The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier returned to Portsmouth on the night of October 29, with her F-35 jet fighters across her flight deck. It was planned that she would stay off the coasts of Norway and Sweden to maintain strike missions with their aircraft.
Rumours swirled on social media that one of the lifts had developed a fault, but a Royal Navy spokesman previously said it was for a “logistics stop” and a “short period of maintenance”. HMS Queen Elizabeth’s X account showed sailors launching flares yesterday, to showcase their Defensive Aid Suite.