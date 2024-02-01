Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to join allies in the North Sea as part of a UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) deployment in the North Sea. She is due to leave HMNB Portsmouth this Sunday. The mission follows on from the work carried out last year, where intense ship movement and aircraft exercises were carried out alongside.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the CSG, said the operation will build on the successes of the Autumn deployment and prepare them for any eventualities. He added that the crew is excited and raring to go. Tensions in the Red Sea are continuing, with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen continuing to use drones to strike merchant vessels and Royal Navy ships.

Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has shot down nine unmanned aircraft since her deployment. Minister of state for the armed forces, James Heappey, speculated in parliament that either of the aircraft carriers would be deployed to the area, but this has not proven to be the case. The Carrier Strike Group is due to visit the Indo-Pacific in 2025. Defence secretary Grant Shapps announced the news at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan.