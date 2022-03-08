Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth to set sail from Portsmouth for training - not due to Ukraine crisis

THE Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier is set to depart from Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon.

By Tom Cotterill
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:09 pm

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving to carry out routine training and exercises at sea, the Senior Service has confirmed to The News.

The 65,000-tonne leviathan’s departure comes just days after her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales left to lead a Nato task force on an exercise near Norway.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is expected to set sail in the afternoon, departing from the Princess Royal Jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base at 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to leave Portsmouth on Wednesday

The navy has not said how long the £3.1bn warship will be at sea for.

Read More

Read More
Ukraine war: What does the refugee crisis look like in Ukraine? 'It's like nothi...

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

Royal NavyHMS Queen ElizabethUkrainePortsmouthFacebook