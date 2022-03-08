HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving to carry out routine training and exercises at sea, the Senior Service has confirmed to The News.

The 65,000-tonne leviathan’s departure comes just days after her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales left to lead a Nato task force on an exercise near Norway.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is expected to set sail in the afternoon, departing from the Princess Royal Jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base at 4pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to leave Portsmouth on Wednesday

The navy has not said how long the £3.1bn warship will be at sea for.

