News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

HMS Queen Elizabeth: Well wishers wave off Royal Navy flagship as she sails for sea trials

Families and well-wishers lined the harbour walls in Portsmouth to wave off the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it set sail for training exercises.
By Kelly Brown
Published 10th Jul 2023, 20:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 20:50 BST

The fleet flagship left Portsmouth Naval Base for two weeks of sea trials which involve the ship's helicopters and jets. Loved ones cheered from the Round Tower and sea walls in Southsea as sailors on board looked out from hatches on the side of the 65,000 tonne warship.

Ahead of sailing, the ship posted on Twitter: ‘The first female FDO (Flight Deck Officer) on a QE Class carrier has brought on the first of our aircraft as we make preparations to sail. Flying jets and helos, the next two weeks will prove our Carrier Strike capability as we prepare for our #CSG23 deployment.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to leave His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth to embark on her next stage of training and trials.

Most Popular

‘The ship will remain in UK waters for these trials which are in preparation for her Carrier Strike deployment later in the year.’

ALSO READ: Royal Navy carrier to leave Portsmouth - why is she leaving?

The departure comes as sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has been undergoing repairs in Rosyth after it suffered a driveshaft failure off the Isle of Wight last August. The MoD has denied the ship has been ‘cannibalised’ for parts for HMS Queen Elizabeth, and said it is expected to return to its operational programme in the autumn.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA WireRoyal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA WireRoyal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA WireRoyal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Some of the crew of the HMS Queen Elizabeth Ben Mitchell/PA WireSome of the crew of the HMS Queen Elizabeth Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Some of the crew of the HMS Queen Elizabeth Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA WireRoyal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials in UK waters ahead of its carrier strike deployment later in the year. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
People wave off Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth from the round tower Photo credit should read: Ben Mitchell/PA WirePeople wave off Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth from the round tower Photo credit should read: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
People wave off Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth from the round tower Photo credit should read: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
Related topics:Royal NavyHMS Queen ElizabethPortsmouthHMS Prince of Wales