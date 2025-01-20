Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gallant British sailors in the Indo-Pacific region have joined a French Carrier Strike Group for a “high-level” mission.

HMS Spey, a Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel based in the area, has linked up with the French Carrier Strike Group for exercises this week. Lead by the humungous 261.5m long aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, the group of multi-national ships will complete various manoeuvrability and military drills.

Naval personnel from France, United States, Australia, UK, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, India and Malaysia will all be involved in Exercise La Perouse, as the allied bloc aims to ensure maritime security in the region and freedom of navigation for merchant sea traffic. The French are conducting Clemenceau 25, where various naval assets will carry out military operations alongside the Royal Malaysian Navy.

British sailors deployed on the Royal navy vessel HMS Spey have joined the French Carrier Strike Group, lead by French aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle, in the Indo-Pacific region for a "high-level" exercise. Pictured is the carrier in the the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Toulon last year. | CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

HMS Spey has been long deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. | Royal Navy

A statement on the HMS Spey social media account said: “Excited to be joining the French Carrier Strike Group on #LAPEROUSE25 as part of mission #CLEMENCEAU25. We will exercise with partners to strengthen maritime safety and interoperability as part of our shared commitment to the security of vital sea lanes.”

HMS Spey previously made a brief stop in Indonesia, docking in Jakarta last Thursday (January 16) as part of a diplomatic visit. Her crew were greeted by the traditional Sirih Kuning welcome dance, and got to grips with the Ondel-Ondel dance. On the water, things were more serious, with members of the ship’s company carrying out various regional training drills to test their ability to work with allied forces.

French forces deployed on the Air Defence Destroyer Forbin docked in Penang on January 12 before resuming her mission as a carrier strike group escort ship. Exercise ‘La Perouse will take place will take place simultaneously in the Straits of Malacca, La Sunda and Lombok.

A French Air Defence Destroyer will be joined by Malaysian forces via a Corvette and Offshore Patrol Vessel. A statement from the French Embassy in Malaysia said: “This high-level and large-scale maritime security exercise illustrates the willingness of France to regularly deploy assets from French territory into the Indo-Pacific, to enforce international law, defend sovereignty, protect free and open access to common spaces. As illustrated by exercise ‘LA PEROUSE’, the deployment of the French CSG has been built in cooperation with partners.”