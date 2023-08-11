Former service personnel gathered at HMS Sultan in Military Road, Gosport, and fully ingratiated themselves in a whole host of activities. The summer camp – organised by the charity Blind Veterans UK – put on sessions in hoopla, basketball, deck hockey, shuttle runs and other sporting endeavours.

A group of 17 volunteers took on the challenges with the help of volunteers from HMS Sultan and the retired service community. Jan Price, from Lincolnshire – a navy veteran who served as an Aircraft Engineer for 30 years and now a B2 in the Civil Service – was one of the volunteers.

NOW READ: Long Service and Good Conduct Medals handed out during a special ceremony at HMS Sultan

Blind veterans enjoying sports day at the HMS Sultan Summer Camp. Picture: PO Photographer Pepe Hogan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have an auto-immune condition which affects my retinas. When I started losing my eyesight a friend told me about the Blind Veterans charity, I joined six years ago and haven’t looked back.

"It’s absolutely fab. There is such an eclectic mix of people from all backgrounds. It’s all inclusive, everyone gets involved and they are all brilliant!.” The charity put on a week of fun filled activities which went beyond sport, including sailing, archery, indoor climbing, cray golf and horse riding.

These exercises were put on with the aim of encouraging those who suffer from sight loss to remain independent. The summer camp – historically supported by the Fleet Air Arm Field Gun Crew – has been hosted at HMS Sultan since 1996.

Blind Veterans UK CEO, Adrian Bell, said: “It’s a real delight to see this year’s summer camp so well attended and welcoming six new members. This camp has an amazing history that threads itself through the footprint of the Royal Navy in the area, from its earliest days at Seafield Park, on to Daedalus and now in the caring hands of HMS Sultan.

HMS Sultan Summer Camp. Picture: PO Photographer Pepe Hogan

SEE ALSO: Father and son duo serving together at HMS Sultan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The huge support from so many Field Gun crews, without whom this would never have taken off and been sustained, is also testament to the hugely generous spirit and care of so many serving personnel through the years. I think there was probably a worry that Covid might have defeated this great event given the dislocation and turmoil it caused, which is why it is so wonderful to see the camp firmly up and running again and in such good heart.

"I have heard just how important the camp is and the difference it makes to peoples’ lives. It’s not just the companionship it kindles and nourishes, but the difference it makes to the lives of our Members and the bonds of friendship it forges and sustains. I am so grateful to all at HMS SULTAN for the wonderful support of this camp and the Blind Veterans who attend and benefit from all that is on offer.”