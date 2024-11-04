Leadership of HMS Sultan and the Defence School of Marine Engineering (DSMarE) returned to the force following a ceremony last Friday (November 1). HMS Sultan has been under the Command of the Defence College of Technical Training (DCTT) since 2012.

A Flag Haul Down commemoration was held at the base to mark the transfer of Command from Number 22 Group Royal Air Force to the Royal Navy. Uniformed and civilian personnel were invited to the event alongside high-ranking military officials.

These included the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Mark Hamilton, The Commandant of the Defence College of Technical Training (DCTT), Brigadier Caroline Woodbridge-Lewin MBE and Royal Navy Director People and Training, Rear Admiral Jude Terry OBE. The tri-Service flag was brought down at the Establishment for the last time.

Brig Caroline Woodbridge-Lewin MBE said it has been a genuine privilege to support the base’s Commanding Officers and DSMarE staff and students. She added: “Their collective endeavours have ensured that the Royal Navy has been consistently provided with world class engineers fit and ready to deliver on operations in support of UK and NATO priorities. I am extremely proud of their achievements and look forward to continuing to work with HMS SULTAN as they maintain the home of the RNAESS, an enduring component of DCTT. “

She added: “Together we will work tirelessly to modernise and contextualise our delivery of training, whilst learning from each other, sharing best practice and resources, and continuing to solve problems to deliver world class training to the Royal Navy, Army and RAF.”

Capt Hamilton said personnel trained at HMS Sultan will be an integral part of the Royal Navy. He added: “The transition back to Navy Command marks another significant milestone for Sultan and Royal Navy engineering. Since Sultan was first founded it has been built on the root of engineering excellence and I am certain we will continue to grow and flourish.”

“As we plan for the future, our highly skilled and valued engineers and technicians will remain at the heart of operations all over the globe. As technology and platforms evolve, we remain resolute in our aim, embracing innovation to ensure all our engineers and technicians are equipped with the skills to keep cutting-edge Royal Navy’s ships, submarines and airframes at sea and in the air.” Vice Admiral Martin Connell CBE, Second Sea Lord, said he believes world-class engineers will be continually be produced for the fleet.

HMS Sultan originally transferred from to Air Command as Defence combined marine, aeronautical, electronic and mechanical engineering, alongside communications and information systems training, into one technical training provision – DCTT. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the transfer of the base back to naval command will allow greater synergy with the Maritime Training Strategy, while allowing the Royal Navy to manage engineering training to make sure personnel are fully prepared for when they join the fleet.

The Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School (RNAESS), which trains RN Air Engineers and technicians in support of Fleet Air Arm operations, remains within DCTT under Air Command, retaining its strong links with aviation technical training across the services.

1 . HMS Sultan Royal Navy command ceremony HMS Sultan in Gosport has been put back into command of the Royal Navy. Pictured is The Flag Haul Down Ceremony at the shore base. | LPhot Baz Swainsbury Photo Sales

2 . HMS Sultan Royal Navy command ceremony Uniformed and civilian personnel gathered with the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Mark Hamilton, The Commandant of the Defence College of Technical Training (DCTT), Brig Caroline Woodbridge-Lewin MBE and Royal Navy Director People and Training, Rear Admiral Jude Terry OBE at Ceremonial Sunset as the Tri Service flag came down at the Establishment for the last time. | LPhot Baz Swainsbury Photo Sales

3 . HMS Sultan Royal Navy command ceremony Rear Admiral Jude Terry OBE hands the tri-Service flag back to Brigadier Caroline Woodbridge-Lewin MBE. | LPhot Baz Swainsbury Photo Sales