HMS Sultan in Gosport held a Drumhead Ceremony where senior officers and trainees came together to pay their respects at a remembrance service. Drums were neatly piled together for the service and used as an altar with a two minute silence being observed.

Wreaths were laid by bearers representing HMS Sultan, including its commanding officer, captain Mark Hamilton, as well as representatives of all civil servants and civilian personnel. The youngest air and marine engineering trainees serving within the bases engineering schools also laid a wreath.

Trainee survival engineering technician Charlie Burdock was one of those selected. He said: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to lay a wreath. My great grandad served in the Navy during the Second World War and it’s great to have the opportunity to remember him.”

Here are 8 pictures of the poignant ceremony:

