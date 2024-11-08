HMS Sultan's Drumhead Ceremony pays respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice - in pictures

Personnel of a Royal Navy base came together to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country in a poignant ceremony.

HMS Sultan in Gosport held a Drumhead Ceremony where senior officers and trainees came together to pay their respects at a remembrance service. Drums were neatly piled together for the service and used as an altar with a two minute silence being observed.

Wreaths were laid by bearers representing HMS Sultan, including its commanding officer, captain Mark Hamilton, as well as representatives of all civil servants and civilian personnel. The youngest air and marine engineering trainees serving within the bases engineering schools also laid a wreath.

Trainee survival engineering technician Charlie Burdock was one of those selected. He said: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to lay a wreath. My great grandad served in the Navy during the Second World War and it’s great to have the opportunity to remember him.”

The ceremony also saw wreaths laid at the Falklands Conflict Memorial within HMS Sultan.

Here are 8 pictures of the poignant ceremony:

The commanding officer of HMS Sultan, captain Mark Hamilton lays a wreath at the Drumhead Ceremony.

1. HMS Sultan holds Drumhead Ceremony

The commanding officer of HMS Sultan, captain Mark Hamilton lays a wreath at the Drumhead Ceremony. | Royal Navy

Mark Rooke plays the Last Post at the Drumhead Ceremony at HMS Sultan

2. HMS Sultan holds Drumhead Ceremony

Mark Rooke plays the Last Post at the Drumhead Ceremony at HMS Sultan | Royal Navy

Wreaths were placed at the The Falklands Memorial, HMS Sultan.

3. HMS Sultan holds Drumhead Ceremony

Wreaths were placed at the The Falklands Memorial, HMS Sultan. | Royal Navy

Personnel from across HMS Sultan came together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

4. HMS Sultan holds Drumhead Ceremony

Personnel from across HMS Sultan came together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. | Royal Navy

