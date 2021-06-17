HMS Trent returns from voyage to the Black Sea amid tensions with Russia

The Portsmouth-based warship – one of the newest in the Royal Navy’s fleet – is forward-deployed to the Mediterranean.

Having left Portsmouth in March, the ship was deployed to the Black Sea to work with the Ukrainian Navy.

Her mission came amid rising tensions between Russia and the west following the annexation of the Crimea in 2014.

HMS Trent during her work in the Black Sea

During Trent’s mission to the region, she visited Odesa, a port city in southern Ukraine and home to the headquarters of their navy, where she hosted the British ambassador Melinda Simmons and the head of the Ukrainian Navy, Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

A memorandum of understanding was signed while Trent was in port and was presented at the event the ship hosted.

‘We are very proud to be a part of this momentous occasion between Ukraine and Great Britain – a great example of Global Britain in action,’ said HMS Trent’s First Lieutenant, Lieutenant Nicola Hall.

HMS Trent pictured alongside in Ukraine.

‘We are looking forward to returning to Odesa again and hopefully meeting up with our Ukrainian counterparts in the future.’

While alongside in the Black Sea port, Trent laid on some training for the Ukrainian Navy.

Although unable to do this training aboard the ship because of Covid-19 restrictions, the sailors were able to work together on a wide range of skills.

Once this intensive phase of training was complete, Trent headed to sea to work with Starobilsk, an Island-class patrol boat, and degaussing ship, Balta.

HMS Trent, rear, pictured supporting the Ukrainian Navy.

‘The 48 hours at sea were action-packed, with Trent taking the lead on a number of serials,’ said Able Seaman (Above Water Warfare Weapons) ‘Stan’ Matthews.

It was the first time Trent had sailed in the Black Sea and the same can be said for many of the sailors on board.

Another Portsmouth ship, HMS Defender – which is part of the UK carrier strike group protecting aircraft HMS Queen Elizabeth – has since started her brief mission in the Black Sea, supported by Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen.

Trent has now continued her patrol to Albania for defence Engagement activity and will return to the Eastern Mediterranean via the Messina Strait.

