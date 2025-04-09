Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Rock stars of the beetle world” that were found gnawing on the historic timbers of HMS Victory are on display to the public.

The Royal Navy flagship, which is being conserved and restored as part of a £42m project, is being worked on by an array of shipwrights, scientists and conservationists. During The Big Repair, deathwatch beetles and their larvae were analysed after causing serious damage to wooden structures as a result.

They have since been removed and a colony is now being showcased at a Zoological Society of London exhibition in London Zoo. Diana Davis, head of conservation at the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), said: “Deathwatch beetles are very much the rock stars of the beetle world - they literally drum away in timbers to attract mates.

Conservation work is continuing at pace to fully restore the Royal Navy flagship HMS Victory, famous for Lord Nelson and the Battle of Trafalgar. | NMRN

“However the real damage comes from their larvae, which spend up to 13 years feeding on timber before they emerge as adults. Working with a live colony like this helps us to understand their behaviour in the ship’s timbers, expanding our knowledge, which in turn we’ll share with heritage sites around the UK and beyond.”

The Big Repair, a ten-year project which is due to be completed in 2032, aims to maintain HMS Victory for the next 50 years and beyond. New wooden planks, ironically made with French wood, will be used as part of the restoration. Part of the scheme involves unearthing more of the ship’s history for academics to work on.

The NMRN has completed a joint research project with Cranfield University to investigate the activity of the insects and unearth new insights into their behaviour. These pests were first found plaguing Lord Nelson’s ship in 1932.

HMS Victory timber housing Deathwatch beetles at London Zoo | London Zoo

Deathwatch beetles which were discovered on HMS Victory have now been put on display. Pictured: London Zoo's invertebrate keeper Cat Dixon inspects timber housing Deathwatch beetles. | London Zoo

Paul Pearce-Kelly, senior curator of invertebrates at London Zoo, said: “Deathwatch beetles play an important role in maintaining healthy woodland ecosystems, but much about their behaviour remains unknown. Our collaboration with this conservation initiative is helping to develop beetle monitoring techniques, which may also help some of the world’s most endangered invertebrate species. London Zoo’s visitors can now learn about the fascinating story of the deathwatch beetle and this collaborative effort for HMS Victory."

HMS Victory was commissioned in 1778 and took 6,000 trees to construct - holding 104 guns and being over 227ft long. The warship was at the centre of the Battle of Trafalgar - a decisive British victory over the French and Spanish fleets - where Admiral Lord Nelson was famously shot dead. Its regarded as the key event during the Napoleonic wars.

The conservation efforts are progressing at pace and have been commended by the Museums + Heritage Awards - dubbed the Oscars of the history world. Much of HMS Victory’s hull has already been replaced, addressing the significant rot that was found in the structure. Integrated images of the ship have been pieced together into a 3D digital model so restoration work can be completed more efficiently. The flagship remains open and visitors can still explore Admiral Nelson’s flagship.

Pictured is: Diana Davis, head of conservation for HMS Victory: The Big Repair, 43, of Fareham. | Sarah Standing (040325-2719)

Pictured is: Simon Williams, project manager of HMS Victory The Big Repair, 37, of Southsea, next to one of the timber frames damaged on HMS Victory. | Sarah Standing (040325-25)

Ms Davis, of Fareham, added: “Repairs to the hull have been progressing well and following years of conservation science research, activities now focus on the completion of the starboard side of the hull and the conservation of the oldest oak frames on the port side of the ship. Uncovering the hidden areas of the ship’s historic fabric isn’t something that happens often and we are finding something new every day.

“We are also continuing with modelling and materials research that will allow us to ensure the new hull is protected for decades to come, and as a result, we can share our findings with other historic ships, nationally and worldwide, as well as continuously improve our own approach. Our visitors are fascinated by the work that goes on as part of The Big Repair, and giving them unprecedented access to see the work take place in real-time is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Project Manager Simon Williams, of Southsea, added: “It’s fantastic to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award, an achievement made possible by our expert team of shipwrights, conservators, archaeologists, and riggers who work tirelessly to protect this icon of Britain’s naval history. As well as conserving the ship to ensure she can survive for at least the next 50 years, we are keen for the project to engage, educate, and excite the public visiting the Dockyard. People can find out more via our dedicated Victory Hub on the National Museum of the Royal Navy website.”