The horse was chased around the paddock by the mongrel and lacerated itself on a gate latch.

The mare lacerated itself after being distressed by the mongrel between September 8 and 9.

In the evening, the pooch entered the horse paddock near Micheldever Road, Whitchurch, and started harassing the horse.

Police are imploring the public for more information. Picture: Hampshire police.

The dog chased the horse round the paddock, causing it to gash itself on a gate latch.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the animal worrying incident.

Police Constable William Butcher said: ‘This incident has caused significant emotional distress to the owner of the horse, as well as the financial impact of paying expensive vet bills.

‘This paddock is near to a footpath used by local residents and dog walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they have information that might assist in identifying the dog concerned.

SEE ALSO: Fire crews scrambled to suspected arson that destroyed motorbike and garage

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the importance of keeping dogs on leads, especially in the countryside.

‘Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 44220378459 if you have any information to assist our investigation.’

Advertisement Hide Ad