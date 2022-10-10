Horse lacerated by gate latch after being chased by dog in Hampshire causing 'distress' to owner
‘SIGNIFICANT emotional distress’ has been caused to a horse owner as their beloved animal was injured after being chased by a dog.
The mare lacerated itself after being distressed by the mongrel between September 8 and 9.
In the evening, the pooch entered the horse paddock near Micheldever Road, Whitchurch, and started harassing the horse.
The dog chased the horse round the paddock, causing it to gash itself on a gate latch.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the animal worrying incident.
Police Constable William Butcher said: ‘This incident has caused significant emotional distress to the owner of the horse, as well as the financial impact of paying expensive vet bills.
‘This paddock is near to a footpath used by local residents and dog walkers.
‘We are appealing for anyone to come forward if they have information that might assist in identifying the dog concerned.
‘I would also like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the importance of keeping dogs on leads, especially in the countryside.
‘Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 44220378459 if you have any information to assist our investigation.’
A report can also be submitted online here.