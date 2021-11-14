Hundreds of motorcyclists ride into Portsmouth to mark Remembrance Sunday
HUNDREDS of motorcyclists have charged into Portsmouth to pay their respects to the nation’s fallen military heroes for Remembrance.
The riders clogged roads into the city as their huge convoy made its way into Hilsea and down towards Southsea.
The group is understood to be part of the Royal British Legion Rider’s group and were heading to Southsea to attend the Remembrance service event at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial.
Some motorbikes were adorned with Remembrance flags while others flew the Union flag from.
The arrival of the huge convoy left people stunned as it headed down through Hilsea.
Susan Richards was walking her dog Murphy and stopped to watch
The 61-year-old from Hilsea Crescent, Hilsea, said: ‘It was just incredible to watch. There must have been hundreds of them all coming together in a single line.
‘I just had to stop and watch them all as they went by. I’ve never seen anything like it.’
The Portsmouth Naval Memorial commemorates approximately 25,000 British and Commonwealth sailors who were lost in the First and Second world wars.
Hundreds of people attended this morning’s ceremony, which came before the service at Portsmouth’s war memorial, in Guildhall Square.