Veterans of the conflict, from all branches of the military, are expected to join a parade in Old Portsmouth to mark the anniversary.

Organisers last night hinted that up to 800 people could be involved in the spectacle, which will see retired military personnel marching through Broad Street to the Falklands Memorial, which is next to the Square Tower.

The parade will begin at 10.20am and will see veterans assembled opposite the memorial by 10.45am. Then, at 10.59am the Last Post will sound before a field gun is fired at 11am to mark a two-minute silence.

HMS Sheffield remembrance service at the Falklands Memorial in Old Portsmouth in 2019 Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050519-6)

Veterans will then be presented with the Freedom of Portsmouth during a ceremony led by civic leaders, before an official twinning of Portsmouth and the Falklands capital of Stanley is formally announced.

Commemorations will then move into Portsmouth Cathedral, in High Street.

In Havant, a parade will take place from 2.40pm, with people marching from the Royal British Legion Ex Servicemen’s Club, in Brockhampton Lane, to St Faith's Church.

However, there is plenty happening on Saturday, too.

A private event at HMS Nelson Wardroom, in Queen’s Street, Portsea, will see guest speakers talking about their experiences of the war.