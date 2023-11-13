Roya Navy personnel honoured their fallen comrades and veterans during Remembrance services at two naval bases.

Service men and women at HMS Sultan joined together as one to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country at a Drumhead Ceremony on November 10. The short service of remembrance, which uses neatly piled drums as an altar, was held with senior officers, including Captain Jo Deakin OBE, the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, among those observing a two-minute silence.

Wreaths were laid by bearers representing the naval base, all civil servants and civilian personnel, and by the youngest air and marine engineering trainees serving within the Bases engineering schools. Similar tributes were also laid at the Falklands Conflict Memorial within the base.

MORE LIKE THIS: Portsmouth people out in force to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday

Trainee Air Engineering Technician Jack Downing said: “The Act of Remembrance is so important, with family members in the military, it has always been a big part of life. I have participated in parades with the scouts since I was six and it is a great way to show your respect. To lay a wreath is a huge honour.”

Sailors at HMS Collingwood also held a wreath laying ceremony to honour those who gave up their lives in the First and Second World Wars, and subsequent conflicts. They held a silent tribute, followed by a special fitting salute by the memorial Sentries.

During the service the names of those Naval personnel who had lost their lives during the past year were read out by the Base Warrant Officer, Warrant Officer 1 Mark Gower. Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer, HMS Collingwood said “It is important for us to take time to conduct this act of Remembrance.

"It is a poignant reminder of those who have fallen in service of our country and those Naval colleagues who have sadly lost their lives since our last service. It is also a reminder of the pledges we make to defend our country should we be called upon to do so.”

1 . HMS Collingwood Remembrance Captain Davey laying a wreath. Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . HMS Collingwood Remembrance The remembrance service at HMS Collingwood. Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . HMS Collingwood Remembrance WO1 Mark Gower reading the names of the fallen. Photo: Royal Navy Photo Sales