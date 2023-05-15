News you can trust since 1877
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Investigation launched into death of Royal Navy Sailor stationed on HMS Albion in Sweden during Aurora 23 exercise

An investigation has been launched after a Royal Navy sailor was found dead in Sweden.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th May 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

The sailor, from the Plymouth-based HMS Albion, was found dead following a night out in Stockholm. The cause of the sailor’s death is currently unknown but it is believed that they were on a night out with other members of the Armed Forces.

The crew of the Albion have been taking part in the Aurora 23 defence exercise and arrived in the country on April 17. The exercise ended on May 17.

The Aurora 23 defence exercise is where thousands of service men and women participated to practice countering an attack on Sweden. It was conducted on the ground, in the air and at sea, and it was a huge national exercise.

Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben CorbettPictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben Corbett
Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben Corbett
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an incident in Stockholm and we are assisting local authorities in their enquiries. It would be inappropriate to comment further.’

