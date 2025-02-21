The mother of a teenage Royal Army Gunner who took her own life has accused the Army of a “cover-up” after a coroner ruled a string of failings contributed to her death.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck was found hanged at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire on December 15 2021. Coroner Nicholas Rheinberg ruled the Army’s failure to take action after Gunner Beck was harassed by her line manager contributed to her death.

He also ruled that “on the balance of probabilities” she had been sexually assaulted by another senior colleague, and the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death.

The mother of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, Leighann McCready speaking to the media outside the Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court in Salisbury, after the coroner gave their conclusion at inquest of the teenage soldier who was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in December 2021. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Speaking after Mr Rheinberg ruled Gunner Beck had died by suicide, her mother, Leighann McCready, said: “Jaysley was so much more than a soldier – she was our daughter, a sister to Emily and a friend to so many.

“She was kind, caring and truly loved by everyone who knew her. She was full of life, bright and absolutely fantastic at her job. Today, the Coroner has given his findings. They are extremely critical and he found that various Army failings in the handling of her report of sexual assault and in responding to the sexual harassment she was suffering, contributed to her death.

“The Army has admitted that it let Jaysley down, and has apologised for its failings – but no apology will ever bring our daughter back.” Describing how she felt, she added: “Disgusted, absolutely disgusted, on how the Army have failed our daughter.”

When asked who she blamed for her daughter’s death, Ms McCready said: “The Army.” She added: “I believe it was a cover-up and it’s been made clear through the findings that the Army have failed our daughter Jaysley.” Ms McCready said 700 male and female soldiers had made contact to share their own experiences since the start of the inquest.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at the Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire, An inquest into her death is looking into an incident on Thorney Island near Emsworth. | Family Handout/PA Wire

Concluding the Salisbury inquest on Thursday, Mr Rheinberg said there had been a “systemic failure” by the Army to report harassment she suffered at the hands of her manager before her death. The coroner said Gunner Beck had faced the failure of superior officers to take action over the “barrage” of messages sent by her manager Ryan Mason and the failure to fully investigate Gunner Beck’s complaint of sexual assault against Warrant Officer Michael Webber.

The latter incident took place in Thorney Island near Emsworth. Reading a statement on behalf of the Army, Brigadier Melissa Emmett, the head of the Army Personnel Services Group told reporters after the inquest: “On behalf of the Chief of the General Staff, I wish to extend the Army’s deepest condolences to Jaysley’s family and friends, and to offer them our sincerest apologies for the failings that the coroner has identified during this inquest.”

“We should have done so much more to support and protect her – Jaysley was exactly the kind of person the Army needs, and she was excelling at her job.” Mr Rheinberg previously said the state breached her Article 2 right to life under the Human Rights Act.

Brigadier Melissa Emmett, the head of the Army Personnel Services Group, reads a statement on behalf of the Army outside the Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court in Salisbury, after the coroner gave their conclusion at inquest of teenage soldier, Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, who was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in December 2021. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Ahmed Al-Nahhas, Partner and Head of Military Claims at the law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, said the verdict left little in doubt. He said: “There have been systemic failures on the part of the MoD that have in part contributed to Gunnner Beck’s death, and these conclusions will bolster any civil claims that her family or dependants might bring.

“As an emanation of the State, the MoD must also adhere to, and has ostensibly breached, Gunner Beck’s right to life.” He added: “ If the MoD is to live up to the moral standards it tries to instil in its troops, it must learn from this, and act.”

Al Carns, veterans minister, said the Army and the MoD were “deeply sorry for the failure to protect her”. He added: “The Army has accepted the failings identified by the service inquiry and responded to the recommendations to improve service life across its culture, policies, and practices.

“Let me be clear: There is no place for any abuse or unacceptable behaviours within the military. This Government has stepped up efforts to bring about crucial reform and provide a place where people are proud to work and have faith in the service justice system. We will honour Jaysley’s legacy by ensuring this is done in the shortest possible time and in the most effective manner.”