Herne, an Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (XLAUV) constructed by BAE Systems, was operated for the first time along the South Coast. Lowered into the water off the coast of Portland in Dorset, the vessel undertook a series of manoeuvres and functional operations.

The submarine was built to enable militaries to monitor and help protect underwater infrastructure across the vast expanses of the seabed, support anti-submarine warfare and carry out covert surveillance missions. Trials earlier this month saw the craft conduct a pre-programmed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission - powered by Nautomate, the company’s high specification control system.

Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: “Herne is a game changer in the underwater battlespace. It will give our customers a cost effective autonomous capability that will allow for a wide range of missions, end the reliance on crewed platforms, keeping people out of harm’s way and boosting endurance.”

BAE Systems worked alongside Canadian company Cellula Robotics to deliver the demonstrator configuration of Herne XLAUV, bringing the capability to trial in 11 months. Herne is expected to be refined ahead of further trials, depending on feedback the company receives.

1 . Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | BAE Systems Photo Sales

2 . Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | John Gasser Photo Sales

3 . Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | John Gasser Photo Sales