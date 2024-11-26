WATCH: Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Herne that can sail by itself tested to limits by Portsmouth engineers

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:14 BST

Powerful systems operating an autonomous submarine were successfully tested by a team of Portsmouth engineers.

Herne, an Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (XLAUV) constructed by BAE Systems, was operated for the first time along the South Coast. Lowered into the water off the coast of Portland in Dorset, the vessel undertook a series of manoeuvres and functional operations.

NOW READ - Drones fly over air bases after one craft shadows HMS Queen Elizabeth

The submarine was built to enable militaries to monitor and help protect underwater infrastructure across the vast expanses of the seabed, support anti-submarine warfare and carry out covert surveillance missions. Trials earlier this month saw the craft conduct a pre-programmed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission - powered by Nautomate, the company’s high specification control system.

Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: “Herne is a game changer in the underwater battlespace. It will give our customers a cost effective autonomous capability that will allow for a wide range of missions, end the reliance on crewed platforms, keeping people out of harm’s way and boosting endurance.”

BAE Systems worked alongside Canadian company Cellula Robotics to deliver the demonstrator configuration of Herne XLAUV, bringing the capability to trial in 11 months. Herne is expected to be refined ahead of further trials, depending on feedback the company receives.

Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England.

1. Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test

Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | BAE Systems

Photo Sales
Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England.

2. Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test

Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | John Gasser

Photo Sales
Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England.

3. Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test

Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | John Gasser

Photo Sales
Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England.

4. Herne - Extra Large Autonomous Submarine test

Herne - an Extra Large Autonomous Submarine Underwater Vehicle built by Portsmouth engineers - has been successfully tested on the South Coast of England. | BAE Systems

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EngineersBAE SystemsBusinessRoyal Navy
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice