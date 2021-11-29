Leaked footage shows moment Royal Navy F-35 jet crashes during take-off from HMS Queen Elizabeth

LEAKED video footage circulating social media has shown the moment a £100m F-35 stealth jet crashed into the Mediterranean sea.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:06 am

The images show the incident, which was reported to happen on November 17, as the jet took off from HMS Queen Elizabeth.

A pilot can be seen ejecting from the craft before the crash.

The jet would have been loaded with top-secret radar, sensors and other technology.

It comes after the crash was reported last week with investigators believing a rain cover was sucked into the F-35’s engine, causing the pilot to eject upon take off.

The pilot was safely rescued and was taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up in Greece.

Video footage showing an F-35 crashing after taking off from HMS Queen Elizabeth. Image: @sebh1981

It is the first time any of the UK's fleet of 24 F-35 jets have crashed and the first crash for the aircraft carrier.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently on her way home to Portsmouth.

