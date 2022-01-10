It marks the former prime minister’s first visit to the British territory.

Today (January 10) is known as Margaret Thatcher Day in the Falkland Islands, which is an archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The day is celebrated alongside Liberation Day on June 14 to commemorate the war which saw Britain defeat Argentina after they invaded the Falkland Islands.

Here is everything you need to know about Margaret Thatcher Day:

What is Margaret Thatcher Day?

Margaret Thatcher was the first female prime minister of Britain and her leadership began on May 4, 1979.

Although the Falklands is a British overseas territory, Argentina has maintained a claim to the islands since the early 19th century.

The independence of Argentina began in 1816 and the country claimed the islands, however, this didn't stop Britain from claiming sovereignty over the archipelago in 1833.

The Falklands were not developed into a colony as the British turned the islands into a military outpost which led to the beginning of the sovereign dispute between the UK and Argentina.

After the end of World War II and the introduction of the United Nations, Argentina attempted to reclaim the Falklands but negotiations with Britain led to nothing.

As a result of a military coup in 1981, General Leopoldo Galtieri became president of Argentina and he decided to invade the Falkland Islands in the hope to make him a popular leader.

The Argentine forces landed in the Falklands on April 2, 1982.

Mrs. Thatcher held crisis talks and decided to send a task force to the islands.

A war cabinet was then set up and on June 14, the Argentine troops surrendered after 74 days at war.

Mrs. Thatcher visited the Falkland Islands for the first time following the defeat of Argentina, which led to Margaret Thatcher Day.

The Falklands Islands have celebrated the day since 1992 and Mrs. Thatcher passed away on April 8, 2013.

Is Margaret Thatcher Day a public holiday?

Margaret Thatcher Day is no longer a public holiday in the Falklands.

This means that businesses will operate normal opening hours however, Liberation Day on June 14 is celebrated as a public holiday.

How will the 40th anniversary be celebrated?

Liberation Day in 2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

On June 14, special commemorations will take place across the UK, ranging from services and ceremonies to exhibitions, talks, and competitions.

A special commemoration will occur at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Veterans will be formally presented with the Freedom of the Falkland Islands by a link to Stanley during the ceremony.

Portsmouth is one of several cities that will be marking the 40th anniversary alongside the likes of Southampton, London, Fareham, and Gosport.

